Israel Says They Will Occupy Parts of Lebanon and Keep Out 60,000 Residents

Israel said it would take control of large swaths of southern Lebanon and prevent more than 600,000 residents from returning to their homes as part of the campaign against militant group Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the army would establish a security zone inside Lebanon and control the entire area up to the Litani, referring to the river that lies as much as 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Israeli border.

Those who have fled fighting in the area won’t be allowed back until the safety and security of residents in the north of Israel is assured, Katz said. All homes in villages along the border will be destroyed in the meantime, he added.

Israel has been bombarding southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut to destroy Hezbollah since the start of the war with Iran in late February. Almost 1,250 people have been killed in the campaign to date, according to the Lebanese health ministry, and a million more displaced.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Tehran, fired rockets into Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the conflict. That triggered a response from Israel and effectively ended a fragile ceasefire between the sides that had held since late 2024.

Hezbollah has continued to fire rockets and drones into Israel through March and at times has coordinated strikes with Iran. The group said on Monday it had carried out 44 different operations against Israeli towns and soldiers that had crossed into Lebanon.

Israel issued a warning earlier this month to residents south of the Litani to leave ahead of airstrikes and ground operations. Ten Israeli soldiers have been killed so far during clashes with Hezbollah militants.

The Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah has launched between 4,000 and 5,000 rockets, drones and mortar rounds since the start of the clashes, according to Lt-Col. Nadav Shoshani.

The Lebanese government has failed in bids to control Hezbollah, despite attempts to demilitarize the south of the Litani River and banning the group’s military wing and many ministers. President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have criticized the group’s decision to resume fighting with Israel, to no avail.