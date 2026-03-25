Israel Says Struck 2 Naval Missile Production Sites in Tehran

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military announced on Wednesday it had struck two naval cruise missile production facilities operating under Iran's ministry of defence in Tehran.

"In recent days, the Israeli air force acting on IDF intelligence struck two key naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran," the military said.

It said the facilities were used to "develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles, which are capable of rapidly destroying targets at sea and on land".

The strikes "represent another step in deepening the damage done to the regime's military production infrastructure", the military added.

Last week, the military announced its fighter jets had struck several Iranian naval ships in the Caspian Sea, including vessels equipped with anti-submarine missiles.