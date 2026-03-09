Israel Says Killed 5 Iran Guards Commanders in Beirut Hotel Strike
Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said, "there is no safe place for the Iranian axis of evil anywhere in the Middle East"
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed three key commanders from the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in a strike on a hotel in Beirut, which it said left five Guards dead.
"Overnight, the Israeli Navy, directed by precise IDF intelligence, conducted a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting five commanders from the IRGC's Lebanon Corps and Palestine Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in Beirut," the military said.
In a separate statement, Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said "there is no safe place for the Iranian axis of evil anywhere in the Middle East -- not in Beirut and not anywhere else."
( Source : AP )
