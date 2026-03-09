Israel Says Killed 5 Iran Guards Commanders in Beirut Hotel Strike

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed three key commanders from the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in a strike on a hotel in Beirut, which it said left five Guards dead.

"Overnight, the Israeli Navy, directed by precise IDF intelligence, conducted a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting five commanders from the IRGC's Lebanon Corps and Palestine Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in Beirut," the military said.

In a separate statement, Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said "there is no safe place for the Iranian axis of evil anywhere in the Middle East -- not in Beirut and not anywhere else."