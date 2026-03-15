Israel Denies Viral Rumours Claiming Netanyahu Was Killed

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected widespread social media rumours claiming he had been killed or had gone missing, describing the allegations as “fake news.”

The speculation began circulating online amid rising tensions in the Middle East linked to the ongoing confrontation between the United States and Iran. Several unverified posts on social media platforms claimed that Netanyahu had been assassinated or had disappeared, but officials said there was no truth to the reports.

In a statement to the news agency Anadolu Agency, Netanyahu’s office dismissed the claims and confirmed that the prime minister was safe. “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said.

The rumours intensified after a video address posted on Netanyahu’s official X account on 13 March triggered conspiracy theories online. Some users pointed to a still image from the video that appeared to show six fingers on his right hand, suggesting it could have been generated using artificial intelligence.

However, analysts and fact-checkers said there was no evidence that the video was manipulated. They suggested the unusual image likely resulted from a misleading frame in the clip rather than AI editing.

Additional misinformation also circulated in the form of screenshots claiming that Netanyahu’s office had posted—and later deleted—a message on X about his alleged assassination. The AI chatbot Grok reviewed the claims and concluded that no such tweet had been posted or removed, calling the viral screenshot fabricated.

Netanyahu’s most recent confirmed public appearance was on 13 March when he delivered a televised statement responding to comments from Iran’s new supreme leadership. In the address, he warned Tehran of continued Israeli military pressure.

Before that, the Israeli leader had attended several public engagements, including meetings with local council leaders and a visit to Israel’s National Health Command Center on 10 March. Earlier in the month, he also appeared in a synagogue service and gave an interview to Fox News.

Online speculation also included claims that Netanyahu had fled to Germany or been injured in an Iranian attack. Some posts shared images allegedly showing him wounded among rubble, but fact-checkers said these visuals came from unverified accounts and were likely AI-generated or digitally altered.

The rumours gained further traction after comments from conservative commentator Candace Owens, who questioned Netanyahu’s whereabouts on social media. Despite the speculation, Israeli officials reiterated that there was no evidence of any attack or incident involving the prime minister.

Misinformation experts say such rumours often spread quickly during periods of geopolitical tension, especially when audiences are closely monitoring developments involving prominent political leaders.

While online speculation continued, Israeli officials indicated that Netanyahu remained engaged in diplomatic and military discussions, including outreach to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding cooperation on countering Iranian drone technology.