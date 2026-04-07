Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei Unconscious, Receiving Treatment: Report

London: Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is receiving medical treatment in Qom city of Iran, The Times UK reported on Tuesday, citing an intelligence assessment.

As per The Times UK, the diplomatic memo is understood to be based on US, Israel intelligence shared with Gulf allies, which suggests that Khamenei is unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical condition.

The Times said that it had seen the memo, which reveals the location of the supreme leader for the first time. "Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime," the Times reported.

It further noted that the US National Security Agency, which is responsible for processing global intelligence on behalf of the Department of War, has been contacted about the memo along with Iran's representation in Washington, which is based at the Pakistani embassy.

Since the conflict broke out in West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media. Meanwhile, the report by The Times also noted that the elder Khamenei's body is being prepared for burial in Qom.

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.