Iranian Military Mocks Trump’s Claim of US-Iran Negotiations

DUBAI: An Iranian military spokesperson mocked U.S. attempts at a ceasefire deal on Wednesday, raising questions about whether a 15-point plan proposed by Washington has a chance to succeed.

The comments from Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which jointly commands Iran’s regular military and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, came after the plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that American officials are negotiating with Iran on the plan, but Zolfaghari, in a recorded video statement that aired on state television, suggested there were no talks.

“Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he said.

“Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you,” Zolfaghari said. “Not now, not ever.”

The 15-point plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.