Iranian Military Mocks Trump’s Claim of US-Iran Negotiations
Donald Trump has said that American officials are negotiating with Iran on the plan, but Zolfaghari, in a recorded video statement that aired on state television, suggested there were no talks
DUBAI: An Iranian military spokesperson mocked U.S. attempts at a ceasefire deal on Wednesday, raising questions about whether a 15-point plan proposed by Washington has a chance to succeed.
The New York Times was the first to report that the plan had been delivered to Iranian officials.
The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying two Marine units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. The moves are being framed as Trump maneuvering to give himself “max flexibility” on what he will do next, the person added.
Israeli officials, who have been advocating for Trump to continue the war against Iran, were surprised by the submission of a ceasefire plan, the person said.
The White House did not respond to requests for comment.