LIVE: Drone Hits Kuwaiti Oil Tanker, Causing Fire

Authorities brought the fire under control and extinguished it, the Dubai Media Office said. All 24 crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported, the office said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, run by the British military, reported the strike, saying the vessel was 31 nautical miles (57 kilometers) northwest of Dubai.

It said an unknown projectile struck their tanker on the starboard side, causing a fire on the vessel. No environmental impact has been reported, the center said.