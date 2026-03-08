 Top
Home » World » Asia » West Asia

LIVE
LIVE: UAE Tugboat Sank in Strait of Hormuz; 3 Indonesian Crew Missing

West Asia
8 March 2026 6:25 AM IST

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait all reported new attacks, after loud explosions were heard in Dubai and Bahrain's Manama a day earlier

LIVE: UAE Tugboat Sank in Strait of Hormuz; 3 Indonesian Crew Missing
x
Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City (AFP)

DUBAI: Three Indonesian crew members are missing after the United Arab Emirates-flagged tugboat Musaffah 2 sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Jakarta's foreign ministry said in a statement.

There have been numerous attacks on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28.

The Musaffah had seven crew members from Indonesia, India and the Philippines, the ministry said, adding that four survived and three others, all Indonesians, are missing.


What to know:
- The attacks came despite Iran's president apologising to Gulf countries for earlier strikes. He had said they would no longer be targeted unless strikes were launched from their territory first. But hours later, Iran's judiciary chief said strikes would continue on sites in Gulf countries which were "at the disposal of the enemy".

- The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries.

- Israel's military has promised it will target any successors to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

- Israel's military has promised it will target any successors to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

- Dubai closed its main airport briefly on Saturday -- the world's busiest for international traffic -- after authorities said an unidentified object was intercepted nearby.
- The UAE, a US ally and home to American military installations, has been the most heavily targeted nation in the Gulf during the war.

Live Updates

2026-03-08 00:55:14
  • 8 March 2026 3:33 PM IST

    A second Pakistani national was killed by missile debris in Dubai

    A Pakistani driver was killed overnight when debris from an aerial interception fell on a vehicle in Dubai, authorities said Sunday. It’s the second death of a Pakistani national there in recent days.

    Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths of the two Pakistanis in Dubai.

  • 8 March 2026 3:20 PM IST

    Iran’s parliament speaker says oil prices will surge more as the war continues

    Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday oil prices will continue to soar, inflicting pain on the global economy as long as the war in the Middle East goes on.

    Oil prices have soared since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, reaching its highest levels since 2023.

    The price for a barrel of Brent crude jumped 8.5% to $92.69 on Friday — up from nearly $70 a barrel just late last week. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude climbed 12.2%, to $90.90 a barrel on Friday.

  • 8 March 2026 2:18 PM IST

    UAE tugboat sank in Strait of Hormuz; 3 Indonesian crew missing

    Three Indonesian crew members are missing after the United Arab Emirates-flagged tugboat Musaffah 2 sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Jakarta's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    There have been numerous attacks on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28.

    The Musaffah had seven crew members from Indonesia, India and the Philippines, the ministry said, adding that four survived and three others, all Indonesians, are missing.

  • 8 March 2026 2:17 PM IST

    Iran says 200 children and 200 women among the war dead

    U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran have killed 200 children and around 200 women, the Iranian Health Ministry said Sunday.

    They are among more than 1,200 people killed in the war, spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said in a social media post. 

  • 8 March 2026 1:54 PM IST

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours," according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel. The clarification follows a period of diplomatic confusion where earlier comments suggested a potential suspension of military actions against Gulf nations, even as regional strikes continued.

  • 8 March 2026 1:53 PM IST

    The Assembly of Experts in Iran has reached a majority consensus regarding the successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports from the Tehran-based Mehr News Agency. Quoting Assembly of Experts member Mirbaqeri, the report stated that while a "majority consensus over Khamenei's successor has been reached," the transition process is not yet fully complete as "some obstacles regarding the process need to be resolved."


  • 8 March 2026 12:34 PM IST

    Israel targets Iran’s F-14 fighter jets


    Israel’s military said on Sunday that it had struck a series of fighter jets that pre-revolutionary Iran purchased from the United States.
    The fleet of F-14s parked at Isfahan Airport, south of Tehran, was a pillar of the Iranian air force and historically used to defend its airspace.
    The Israeli military did not say whether the jets were destroyed. It also said it had struck detection and air defense systems.


  • 8 March 2026 12:31 PM IST

    Top Iranian security official insists ‘no divisions’ in Tehran leadership over war with U.S. and Israel


  • 8 March 2026 12:29 PM IST

    Iranian drone attack has caused ‘material damage’ to desalination plant: Bahrain


    It is the first time an Arab country says Iran has targeted a desalination plant during the nine-day war.
    Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water

  • 8 March 2026 9:36 AM IST

    If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth



>Load More
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
West Asia Crisis West Asia conflict Middle East tension israel-iran war US-Israel-Iran war bahrain United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai airport 
Iran 
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X