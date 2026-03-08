LIVE: UAE Tugboat Sank in Strait of Hormuz; 3 Indonesian Crew Missing
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait all reported new attacks, after loud explosions were heard in Dubai and Bahrain's Manama a day earlier
DUBAI: Three Indonesian crew members are missing after the United Arab Emirates-flagged tugboat Musaffah 2 sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Jakarta's foreign ministry said in a statement.
There have been numerous attacks on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28.
The Musaffah had seven crew members from Indonesia, India and the Philippines, the ministry said, adding that four survived and three others, all Indonesians, are missing.
- The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries.
- Israel's military has promised it will target any successors to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Live Updates
- 8 March 2026 3:33 PM IST
A second Pakistani national was killed by missile debris in Dubai
A Pakistani driver was killed overnight when debris from an aerial interception fell on a vehicle in Dubai, authorities said Sunday. It’s the second death of a Pakistani national there in recent days.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths of the two Pakistanis in Dubai.
- 8 March 2026 3:20 PM IST
Iran’s parliament speaker says oil prices will surge more as the war continues
Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday oil prices will continue to soar, inflicting pain on the global economy as long as the war in the Middle East goes on.
Oil prices have soared since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, reaching its highest levels since 2023.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude jumped 8.5% to $92.69 on Friday — up from nearly $70 a barrel just late last week. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude climbed 12.2%, to $90.90 a barrel on Friday.
- 8 March 2026 2:18 PM IST
- 8 March 2026 2:17 PM IST
Iran says 200 children and 200 women among the war dead
U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran have killed 200 children and around 200 women, the Iranian Health Ministry said Sunday.
They are among more than 1,200 people killed in the war, spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said in a social media post.
- 8 March 2026 1:54 PM IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours," according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel. The clarification follows a period of diplomatic confusion where earlier comments suggested a potential suspension of military actions against Gulf nations, even as regional strikes continued.
- 8 March 2026 1:53 PM IST
The Assembly of Experts in Iran has reached a majority consensus regarding the successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports from the Tehran-based Mehr News Agency. Quoting Assembly of Experts member Mirbaqeri, the report stated that while a "majority consensus over Khamenei's successor has been reached," the transition process is not yet fully complete as "some obstacles regarding the process need to be resolved."
- 8 March 2026 12:34 PM IST
Israel targets Iran’s F-14 fighter jetsIsrael’s military said on Sunday that it had struck a series of fighter jets that pre-revolutionary Iran purchased from the United States.The fleet of F-14s parked at Isfahan Airport, south of Tehran, was a pillar of the Iranian air force and historically used to defend its airspace.The Israeli military did not say whether the jets were destroyed. It also said it had struck detection and air defense systems.
- 8 March 2026 12:31 PM IST
Top Iranian security official insists ‘no divisions’ in Tehran leadership over war with U.S. and Israel
- 8 March 2026 12:29 PM IST
Iranian drone attack has caused ‘material damage’ to desalination plant: BahrainIt is the first time an Arab country says Iran has targeted a desalination plant during the nine-day war.Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water
- 8 March 2026 9:36 AM IST
If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth