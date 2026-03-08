LIVE: US, Israel Strikes Hit Oil Depot in Tehran
The depot was in an area close to a key oil refinery but the ILNA news agency reported that the refinery's facilities "were not damaged"
TEHRAN: US and Israeli strikes hit an oil depot in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state media said, marking the first reported attack on the Islamic republic's oil infrastructure.
Live Updates
- 8 March 2026 7:07 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) said that the Israeli actions would continue against Iran until all the goals are achieved.
- 8 March 2026 7:01 AM IST
Air India and Air India Express are continuing scheduled flight operations to select West Asian destinations while operating additional non-scheduled flights to assist stranded travellers amid ongoing airspace restrictions in parts of the region. Read More:
- 8 March 2026 6:54 AM IST
President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
- 8 March 2026 6:52 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday attended the dignified transfer of six American soldiers at the Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The six American soldiers lost their lives in the US military 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran.