LIVE: US, Israel Strikes Hit Oil Depot in Tehran

TEHRAN: US and Israeli strikes hit an oil depot in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state media said, marking the first reported attack on the Islamic republic's oil infrastructure.

"An oil depot in southern Tehran was targeted by the US and Zionist regime," the official IRNA news agency said.

The depot was in an area close to a key oil refinery but the ILNA news agency reported that the refinery's facilities "were not damaged in the military attacks".