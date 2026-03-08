 Top
LIVE: US, Israel Strikes Hit Oil Depot in Tehran

West Asia
8 March 2026 6:25 AM IST

The depot was in an area close to a key oil refinery but the ILNA news agency reported that the refinery's facilities "were not damaged"

Explosions erupt following strikes at Tehran Oil Refinery in Tehran (ATTA KENARE / AFP)

TEHRAN: US and Israeli strikes hit an oil depot in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state media said, marking the first reported attack on the Islamic republic's oil infrastructure.

"An oil depot in southern Tehran was targeted by the US and Zionist regime," the official IRNA news agency said.
The depot was in an area close to a key oil refinery but the ILNA news agency reported that the refinery's facilities "were not damaged in the military attacks".


Live Updates

2026-03-08 00:55:14
  • 8 March 2026 7:27 AM IST



  • 8 March 2026 7:07 AM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) said that the Israeli actions would continue against Iran until all the goals are achieved.


  • 8 March 2026 7:01 AM IST

    Air India and Air India Express are continuing scheduled flight operations to select West Asian destinations while operating additional non-scheduled flights to assist stranded travellers amid ongoing airspace restrictions in parts of the region. Read More:


  • 8 March 2026 6:54 AM IST



    President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


     


  • 8 March 2026 6:52 AM IST

    US President Donald Trump on Saturday attended the dignified transfer of six American soldiers at the Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The six American soldiers lost their lives in the US military 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran.


