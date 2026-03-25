Iran Wants to Negotiate with Vance, Not Kushner or Witkoff: Report

Tehran: Iranian representatives have conveyed to the Trump administration that they are unwilling to resume negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, instead preferring to engage with US Vice President JD Vance, according to a CNN report citing sources.

The report noted that Iran considers talks involving Witkoff and Kushner to be unproductive due to a “deficit of trust” following the collapse of earlier negotiations and subsequent military action by the US and Israel.

In contrast, JD Vance is seen by Iranian officials as more inclined toward ending the conflict. Sources indicated that the Vice President is viewed as someone interested in bringing the war to a close, unlike other members of the US diplomatic team such as Witkoff, Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that all key members of his diplomatic team are involved in the ongoing negotiations. “JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved. Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved,” Trump said.

Trump also reiterated his claim that the United States has “won the war,” asserting that Iran’s naval and air capabilities have been largely destroyed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the decision on who represents the US in negotiations rests solely with the President. She confirmed that Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner will all participate in the diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, Trump has sparked speculation about a possible mediating role for Pakistan in the ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness on X to facilitate dialogue, stating that Islamabad would be “ready and honoured” to host meaningful and conclusive talks between the United States and Iran, subject to mutual agreement from both sides.