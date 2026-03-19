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LIVE: Qatar Expels Iranian Diplomats Over Gas Facility Attack

West Asia
19 March 2026 6:35 AM IST

Qatar's foreign ministry on Wednesday ordered Iran's military and security attaches along with their staff to leave the country within 24 hours

LIVE: Qatar Expels Iranian Diplomats Over Gas Facility Attack
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DOHA: Qatar's foreign ministry on Wednesday ordered Iran's military and security attaches along with their staff to leave the country within 24 hours, following an attack on its massive natural gas facility.

"Both the military attache and the security attache in the embassy, in addition to those working in the two attache offices, persona non grata, and requests that they leave the state's territories within a maximum period of 24 hours," the ministry said, in a social media post.


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2026-03-19 01:05:07
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
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