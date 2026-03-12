LIVE: Pentagon Says First Week of Iran War Cost USD 11.3 Billion
The Trump administration had previously indicated it would be sending Congress a request for supplemental funding for the war, but that appears to have cooled, for now
The Pentagon provided the estimate to Congress in a briefing earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.
That comes after it reported spending $5 billion on munitions alone over the first weekend of the war.
Sen. Roger Wicker, the GOP chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday that he was not expecting the supplemental request this month.
2026-03-12 00:59:12
12 March 2026 6:45 AM IST
IEA to Release 400 Million Oil Barrels to Cut Prices: TrumpUS President Donald Trump said that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has agreed to coordinate the release of 400 million barrels of oil from national petroleum reserves worldwide in a bid to reduce prices amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
( Source : AP )
