LIVE: Pentagon Says First Week of Iran War Cost USD 11.3 Billion

The Pentagon provided the estimate to Congress in a briefing earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

That comes after it reported spending $5 billion on munitions alone over the first weekend of the war.

The Trump administration had previously indicated it would be sending Congress a request for supplemental funding for the war, but that appears to have cooled, for now.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the GOP chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday that he was not expecting the supplemental request this month.