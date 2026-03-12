Four of six US crew members on board a refuelling plane that went down in western Iraq have died, US Central Command said on an X post on Friday morning.

"Four of the six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased"," the update read, with Centcom saying the circumstances are being investigated and that the "loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire".

The American KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, the US military said Thursday.

"One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement.

Iran's military however said in a statement carried by state TV that an allied group in Iraq had downed the aircraft with a missile, killing all its crew.





