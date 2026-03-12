LIVE: 4 Crew Members of Crashed US Plane Have Died
Mojtaba's father, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28
Four of six US crew members on board a refuelling plane that went down in western Iraq have died, US Central Command said on an X post on Friday morning.
"Four of the six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased"," the update read, with Centcom saying the circumstances are being investigated and that the "loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire".
The American KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, the US military said Thursday.
"One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement.
Iran's military however said in a statement carried by state TV that an allied group in Iraq had downed the aircraft with a missile, killing all its crew.
- Israel's military said Thursday that it had struck a site in Iran it claimed was being used by the Islamic republic to develop nuclear weapons. Read more here.
Live Updates
- 13 March 2026 4:39 PM IST
UN chief makes 'solidarity visit to war-battered Lebanon
UN chief Antonio Guterres said he had arrived in Beirut on Friday for a "solidarity" visit to Lebanon, where the Middle East war has claimed more than 687 lives since March 2.
Guterres is expected to raise awareness of the growing humanitarian needs in the country, with more than 800,000 people displaced since the conflict spread to Lebanon.
"I have just landed in Beirut for a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon. They did not choose this war. They were dragged into it," the United Nations secretary-general said on X.
- 13 March 2026 4:19 PM IST
At least 1,444 killed by US-Israeli attacks on Iran
At least 1,444 people have been killed and 18,551 injured by US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28, Iran’s Health Ministry says.
- 13 March 2026 3:38 PM IST
Nato assets destroy Iranian missile in Turkish airspace
NATO defenses on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran over Turkey, the third such incident since the start of the war.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the missile was destroyed by NATO air defenses deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.
Residents in the southern city of Adana reported hearing a loud explosion and sirens sounding at Incirlik Air Base, which is used by U.S. forces, in the early hours of Friday.
No casualties were reported.
- 13 March 2026 3:15 PM IST
- 13 March 2026 2:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka Returns Remains Of Iranian Sailors
Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry says the remains of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a U.S submarine attack on March 4 have been handed over to Iranian representatives to be repatriated.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Thushara Rodrigo said the ministry completed the procedure for repatriating the remains of foreigners and handed over the bodies of the crew members from Iranian warship IRIS Dena.
They will be flown to Iran from Hambantota airport in southern Sri Lanka on Friday, he said.
Another 32 sailors from IRIS Dena were rescued by Sri Lanka’s navy.
More than 200 Iranian sailors also were brought ashore by Sri Lanka’s navy from a second Iranian warship. The vessels were returning from a naval exercise in India.
- 13 March 2026 1:58 PM IST
US Military Refueling Plane Crashes In Iraq And Rescue Is Underway
Washington : An American military refueling plane taking part in the operation against Iran crashed in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. A U.S. official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said the KC-135 aircraft that crashed had at least five crew members aboard.
The crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a statement, which described the plane as “a loss.”
U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved and that one landed safely and the other went down in western Iraq.
A second U.S. official, who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity, said the other plane involved also was a KC-135 tanker.
“More information will be made available as the situation develops,” Central Command said. “We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members.”
The tanker is the fourth publicly acknowledged aircraft to crash as part of the U.S. military’s operations against Iran. Last week, three American fighter jets were mistakenly downed by friendly Kuwaiti fire.
All six crew members safely ejected from the F-15E Strike Eagles and were in stable condition after being recovered, the U.S. said.
Seven American troops have been killed in combat during the Iran war so far, while about 140 U.S. service members have been injured, including eight severely, the Pentagon said earlier this week.
Both President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have warned that the Iran war would likely claim more American lives before it ends.
Six of the fallen service members were killed when an Iranian drone struck an operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait. They were in the Army Reserve and worked in logistics, keeping troops supplied with food and equipment.
They died one day after the U.S. and Israel launched the military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The Islamic Republic has retaliated with missiles and drones against Israel and several Gulf Arab states that host U.S. armed forces.
The seventh American service member died after being wounded during a March 1 attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.
Trump joined grieving families for a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base when the remains of the first six soldiers were returned to the United States. Vice President JD Vance, Hegseth and others saluted the seventh flag-draped transfer case as it arrived this week at Dover.
The KC-135 tanker involved in the latest crash is based on the same design as the Boeing 707 airliner and entered military service more than 60 years ago. Like other long-serving aircraft, the planes have undergone various retrofits and upgrades over the years.
The KC-135 tankers typically have a crew of three. It’s not immediately clear what role the extra crew members were serving aboard the flight.
According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, the Air Force last year had a total of 376 KC-135s, including 151 on active duty, 163 in the Air National Guard and 62 in the Air Force Reserve.
- 13 March 2026 1:36 PM IST
Israel issues strike warning for Tehran demonstration area
Israel issued a strike warning Friday for an area near Tehran University that was hosting the annual Quds Day demonstrations.
The warning showed a strike being possible along Enghelab Street near the university. The area is filled with demonstrators at the moment.
Tehran University is the site of Friday prayers in the city, where demonstrators will gather later at noon.
- 13 March 2026 1:36 PM IST
- 13 March 2026 12:32 PM IST
Dubai’s DIFC damaged after reported drone interception
A building at the Dubai International Financial Center sustained damage Friday after what authorities described as a “successful interception.”
The building, known as the DIFC Innovation Hub, bore fire damage Friday morning, with pieces of its facade torn away.
The Dubai Media Office earlier described the incident as “a successful interception.” It did not elaborate on what had been intercepted, nor did it acknowledge the damage done to DIFC.
- 13 March 2026 12:23 PM IST
Israeli military destroys bridge in south Lebanon
The Israeli military says it has destroyed a bridge on the Litani River in south Lebanon.
The military’s Arabic spokesman posted on X that the bridge destroyed in the village of Zrariyeh was used by Hezbollah fighters to move between the areas south and north of the river.
The military added that Hezbollah forces near the bridge fired rockets into Israel during the current Israel-Hezbollah war.