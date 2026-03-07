New airstrikes have hit Tehran, Iran’s capital, on Saturday afternoon as Iran’s president earlier today said that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should take to their grave."

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement in a prerecorded address aired by state television.

He also apologized for Iran’s attacks on regional countries, saying that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. He blamed the killing of the country's supreme leader and other top officials for what sounded like a loss of command and control in the armed forces in recent days.





What to know:

- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has initiated the 23rd phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” deploying a new generation of missile technology against American regional bases and targets within the occupied territories, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Friday.

- Israel's military said more than 80 fighter jets completed a wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, missile launchers and other targets in Tehran and central Iran on Saturday.

- Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host U.S. forces.

- Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter. It’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war.

- U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to rule out negotiations with Iran in a social media post calling for its “unconditional surrender.”

- Evidence suggests the deadly blast at an Iranian elementary school was likely a U.S. airstrike. The U.S. has not accepted responsibility but said it was investigating the matter.

- The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.













