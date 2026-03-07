LIVE: Trump Says Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard, Threatens to Expand Targets
The military wing noted that the offensive utilised sophisticated systems capable of engaging various high-priority objectives
New airstrikes have hit Tehran, Iran’s capital, on Saturday afternoon as Iran’s president earlier today said that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should take to their grave."
President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement in a prerecorded address aired by state television.
He also apologized for Iran’s attacks on regional countries, saying that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. He blamed the killing of the country's supreme leader and other top officials for what sounded like a loss of command and control in the armed forces in recent days.
What to know:
- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has initiated the 23rd phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” deploying a new generation of missile technology against American regional bases and targets within the occupied territories, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Friday.
- Israel's military said more than 80 fighter jets completed a wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, missile launchers and other targets in Tehran and central Iran on Saturday.
- Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host U.S. forces.
- Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter. It’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war.
- U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to rule out negotiations with Iran in a social media post calling for its “unconditional surrender.”
- Evidence suggests the deadly blast at an Iranian elementary school was likely a U.S. airstrike. The U.S. has not accepted responsibility but said it was investigating the matter.
- The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.
- 7 March 2026 5:20 PM IST
3 Lebanese troops among dead in clashes with Israeli troops in Bekaa Valley
Three Lebanese troops were killed in an Israeli military operation to gather information on a pilot who has been missing in Lebanon for almost 40 years, Lebanon’s military said Saturday.
The military said Israeli helicopters landed in the eastern town of Nabi Shit, triggering fighting when residents clashed with Israeli troops.
It was not immediately clear whether the troops were among 16 dead reported earlier by the Health Ministry.
- 7 March 2026 4:41 PM IST
Israel launched an operation in Lebanon to find info on a missing pilot
The Israeli military says its special forces conducted an operation deep inside Lebanon in an attempt to gather information about an Israeli navigator who has been missing for nearly 40 years.
The Israeli army’s Arabic spokesman posted on X that no evidence was found related to Israeli pilot Ron Arad, who was captured alive after his fighter jet crashed over south Lebanon in 1986.
- 7 March 2026 3:52 PM IST
Iraq extends airspace closure
Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace for another 72 hours.
The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said airspace will remain closed until 12 p.m. (0900 GMT) Tuesday.
- 7 March 2026 3:23 PM IST
Air raid sirens sound, blasts heard in Jerusalem
Explosions were heard and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Saturday, AFP journalists said, as the US-Israeli war with Iran entered a second week.
At least three explosions were heard, while over the past 24 hours at least six air raid alerts have been issued across Israel.
- 7 March 2026 2:46 PM IST
Dubai airport says 'partially' reopens operations
Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, said Saturday it was partially resuming services shortly after it suspended operations.
"We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC," it said, referring to Dubai's main airport as well as the city's Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport.
- 7 March 2026 2:32 PM IST
Bahrain says it repelled fresh missile and drone attacks
Bahrain’s military intercepted two missiles and a drone on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said.
That brought to 86 missiles and 148 drones that have been intercepted over Bahrain since the U.S. and Israel launched war against Iran last weekend.
- 7 March 2026 2:20 PM IST
Iran's president defies US demands while apologizing for strikes on neighbors
Iran’s president said Saturday that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should take to their grave."
President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement in a prerecorded address aired by state television.
He also apologized for Iran’s attacks on regional countries, saying that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. He blamed the killing of the country's supreme leader and other top officials for what sounded like a loss of command and control in the armed forces in recent days.
- 7 March 2026 1:38 PM IST
Long-haul carrier Emirates on Saturday said that "'all flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice" after an Iranian attack earlier in the morning.Passengers at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, heard a boom while sheltering in train tunnels at the massive facility.
- 7 March 2026 12:33 PM IST
One week into the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran that has plunged the Middle East into turmoil, President Donald Trump faces a growing list of risks and challenges that raise questions about whether he will be able to translate military successes into a clear geopolitical win.