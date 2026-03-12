Iran Sets Three Conditions to End War With US, Israel
The Iranian president said he conveyed Tehran’s position during phone conversations with leaders from Russia and Pakistan
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions that he said could lead to an end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said the war could end if certain key conditions were met, including recognition of Iran’s rights and assurances against future attacks.
The Iranian president said he conveyed Tehran’s position during phone conversations with leaders from Russia and Pakistan, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peace in the region.
According to Pezeshkian, the conditions for ending the conflict include recognition of Iran’s “legitimate rights,” payment of reparations for damages caused during the war, and firm international guarantees to prevent future aggression against the country.
“Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime and the US—is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression,” he wrote.
The statement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, as hostilities between Iran and its adversaries continue to raise concerns about broader regional instability.