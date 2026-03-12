Iran Sets Three Conditions to End War With US, Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions that he said could lead to an end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said the war could end if certain key conditions were met, including recognition of Iran’s rights and assurances against future attacks.

The Iranian president said he conveyed Tehran’s position during phone conversations with leaders from Russia and Pakistan, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peace in the region.

According to Pezeshkian, the conditions for ending the conflict include recognition of Iran’s “legitimate rights,” payment of reparations for damages caused during the war, and firm international guarantees to prevent future aggression against the country.



