Iran Regime Change Up to Iranian People: Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said the future of Iran’s current political leadership ultimately rests with the Iranian people, stating that any regime change would depend on their willingness to challenge what he described as oppressive rule.

Speaking during a visit to the National Health Emergency Operations Centre, Netanyahu said Israel hopes the Iranian population will eventually free itself from what he termed a system of tyranny.

“Our aspiration is to enable the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it is up to them. But there is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones and we are still active,” he said.

He added that if Israel succeeds together with the Iranian people, it could bring about lasting change and significantly strengthen Israel’s international standing.

During his visit to the National Health Command Center with Health Minister Haim Katz as part of Operation Roaring Lion, Netanyahu was briefed by Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov on the healthcare system’s functioning during the ongoing campaign.

Earlier, Iran issued a strong response to claims by US President Donald Trump about the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that Tehran alone will decide when military actions against American and Israeli targets will end.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington’s timeline for the conflict and said the region’s future is now shaped by Iran’s military strategy rather than US intervention.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said in its statement.

The IRGC spokesperson also accused the US president of using “cunning and deceit” to influence public opinion following what Tehran described as “shameful defeats.”