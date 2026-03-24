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Iran Parliament Speaker Denies Negotiations with US

West Asia
24 March 2026 10:21 AM IST

His post on Monday came after Trump said Iran was eager to make a deal and that U.S. envoys were talking to a “respected” Iranian leader

Iran Parliament Speaker Denies Negotiations with US
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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf (AFP)

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X that “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

His post on Monday came after Trump said Iran was eager to make a deal and that U.S. envoys were talking to a “respected” Iranian leader.


( Source : AP )
US-Israel-Iran war US Iran relations ending Iran war 
Iran 
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