Iran Parliament Speaker Denies Negotiations with US
His post on Monday came after Trump said Iran was eager to make a deal and that U.S. envoys were talking to a “respected” Iranian leader
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X that “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”
His post on Monday came after Trump said Iran was eager to make a deal and that U.S. envoys were talking to a “respected” Iranian leader.
( Source : AP )
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