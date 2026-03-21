Iran Offers Safe Passage to Japanese Vessels in Hormuz

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the country is ready to facilitate the safe passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, with ongoing negotiations between the two nations.

In a telephonic interview with Kyodo News, Araghchi confirmed that the strategic waterway remains open. However, he noted that restrictions have been imposed on vessels from countries involved in attacks against Iran, while others may receive assistance amid rising security concerns.

He added that Iran is willing to ensure safe passage for countries like Japan, provided there is coordination with Tehran. Discussions with his Japanese counterpart are ongoing, though further details were not disclosed.

On the broader conflict, Araghchi rejected calls for a temporary ceasefire, stating that Iran seeks a complete and lasting resolution. He emphasized the need for guarantees against future attacks and compensation for damages caused during the conflict.

Calling the situation an “imposed war,” Araghchi described recent attacks as illegal and unprovoked. He said Iran’s response is an act of self-defense and will continue as necessary.

He also urged the international community to take a clear stance, while noting that several countries are attempting to mediate. Iran, he said, remains open to diplomatic initiatives.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States does not rely on the Strait of Hormuz and called on countries like China, Japan, and South Korea to play a greater role, as they depend heavily on the route for energy supplies.

As the conflict enters its 21st day, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a key geopolitical hotspot, affecting global energy markets and international relations.