Iran Launches 46th Wave of ‘Operation True Promise 4’ Against US, Israel

Tehran: Ebrahim Zolfaghari issued a televised warning on Saturday, saying that “America and the Zionists will pay the price for every single drop of unjustly shed blood and the compensation for the damages inflicted.”

Zolfaghari stated that Iran’s air defence systems had intercepted multiple aerial threats. He said that two MQ-9 Reaper drones were shot down over Firuzabad and Bandar Abbas, while another aircraft was intercepted in the skies over Tabriz.

According to the spokesperson, the total number of drones destroyed so far had reached 112 aircraft of different types, including combat, reconnaissance and suicide drones.

He linked the defensive actions to broader military operations, stating that the armed forces of Iran—including the army, the aerospace and naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah—had carried out the 45th wave of “Operation True Promise 4.”

The operation was launched following mass participation in the International Quds Day marches, he added.

Zolfaghari said that Kheibar-Shekan solid-fuel precision missiles and offensive drones were launched in large numbers toward enemy targets. He claimed that the strikes targeted infrastructure belonging to Israeli northern command units and locations where US forces were present.

He identified the targets as locations in Haifa, Caesarea, the settlements of Zariit and Shlomi, and the Holon military-industrial complex.

The spokesperson further claimed that US facilities in the region, including the Al Dhafra Air Base and the Erbil Air Base, were also targeted after warnings were issued to American forces to leave the region.

According to Zolfaghari, a 46th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched shortly afterward, focusing on “centres and forces of the American and Zionist antagonists.”

He said the operation targeted the alleged locations of Israeli and American commanders, claiming that 10 sites in Israeli-controlled territories and three American gathering locations were precisely struck.

These strikes reportedly included seven locations in Tel Aviv, two in Rishon LeZion, and one in Shoham, as well as US commander locations at the Prince Sultan Air Base, Camp Victory and the Erbil base.

Meanwhile, the IRGC also showcased a major display of its aerial capabilities within a large underground facility. In a report shared on X by Mehr News Agency, the force displayed a collection of unmanned aerial vehicles inside a vast tunnel complex.

The demonstration, titled “Display of a Portion of the IRGC Drone Power Under an Image of Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei,” showed rows of advanced drones stationed within the subterranean arsenal.

Reaffirming Iran’s stance, Zolfaghari declared that the campaign would continue, saying the “doors of hell will not be closed until the destruction of the last child-killing criminal.” He also vowed that Iran would seek justice for the blood of those killed, adding that “victory is not but from God, the Mighty, the Wise.”