Iran is Drafting Law to Introduce Tolls for Hormuz Transit

Tehran: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has placed significant pressure on the crucial global shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. A recent report by shipping news website Lloyd’s List suggests that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has effectively introduced a “toll booth” system in the strait.

According to the report, vessels are now required to submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes, and travel under IRGC escort through a designated controlled corridor. Since March 13, at least 26 vessels have reportedly transited the strait under this pre-approved system. Lloyd’s List Intelligence data further indicates that no ships have used the “normal” route since March 15, based on Automatic Identification System tracking.

However, India’s Ministry of Shipping has rejected claims of any toll or levy being imposed, calling such reports “baseless.” Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha stated that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway governed by global conventions that guarantee freedom of navigation, and therefore no charges can be legally imposed on vessels passing through it.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has allowed the passage of ships belonging to friendly countries, including India. The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai also confirmed that vessels from nations such as China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan have been permitted to transit the strait.

As of Thursday, at least five vessels bound for India have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships—Jag Vasant and Pine Gas—expected to dock by the end of the week.

On March 25, Iran’s mission in New York reiterated that “non-hostile vessels” would be allowed safe passage, provided they comply with Iran’s security regulations and do not support actions against the country. The Iranian Defence Council also stated that transit through the strait now depends on prior coordination with Iranian authorities.

Amid rising concerns, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that prolonged disruption is affecting the global movement of oil, gas, and fertilisers at a critical time, and stressed that ending the conflict is the best way to minimise its global impact.