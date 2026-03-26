Iran Fortifies Kharg Island Amid Reports of Possible US Move

Tehran: A day after sections of the US media reported that Washington is increasing its ground presence in the Persian Gulf, new reports suggest that Iran has begun reinforcing Kharg Island with mines and additional forces.

According to a CNN report citing unnamed sources, Iranian forces have laid anti-personnel and anti-armour mines around the island, potentially to counter any amphibious landing by US troops. Kharg Island is a critical location, handling nearly 90 per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports.

Reports indicate that the Trump administration has been considering the option of deploying US troops to seize the island, possibly as leverage to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf said intelligence reports suggested that enemy nations might be planning to occupy one of Iran’s islands. He added that Iranian forces are closely monitoring all movements and warned of strong retaliation against any such action.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also stated that the US has failed to achieve its key war objectives against Iran, including securing a swift military victory or bringing about regime change in Tehran.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, the Pentagon has ordered the deployment of around 2,000 additional US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. This adds to two Marine Expeditionary Units already heading to the region from Japan and San Diego.

The combined deployment could bring an additional 6,000 to 7,000 personnel to the region, supplementing the approximately 50,000 US troops already stationed there. Reports suggest this is among the largest US military build-ups in the region since the Iraq War in 2003.