Iran FM Warns US Bases will be Targeted in Response to Strikes

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi came down heavily on the United States on Saturday, condemning American strikes which he said targeted children and innocent civilians. He warned that Iran’s response would inevitably be directed at US bases and institutions.

In a post on X, Araghchi accused the United States of launching attacks from the “lands of our Arab friends” to target children and the innocent in Iran.

“Iran and the Arab brothers have lived side by side for centuries in a spirit of affection, friendship, and mutual respect. The American aggressors launch from the lands of our Arab friends to target children and the innocent. As for Iran's response, it will inevitably be directed at the bases of the United States and its institutions,” Araghchi said.

His remarks come amid international outrage after strikes in Iran hit Minab Girls' Primary School in Hormozgan province, killing more than 160 people and injuring another 100.

A recent report by CNN said analysis suggested the United States was likely responsible for the deadly strike on the elementary school.

Citing expert analysis of evidence, CNN reported that satellite imagery, geolocated videos, public statements from US officials and assessments by munitions experts suggest that the Shajare Tayyiba elementary school in Minab was hit on February 28 at around the same time as an attack that American forces likely carried out on a neighbouring Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval base.

While the White House has not ruled out that US military personnel carried out the strike, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said at a briefing on Friday that he was “not aware of any IDF activity in the area.”

The CNN report noted that US officials had confirmed striking military targets in southern Iran.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented a map showing American and Israeli strikes on Iran during the first 100 hours of the war. He said Israel had mostly struck northern Iran while the United States had targeted the south.

According to CNN, the most likely explanation for the deadly strike on the school is that the United States inadvertently hit the facility while carrying out an attack on the naval base, not realising the school was no longer part of the IRGC compound.

“It’s probably a targeting failure,” munitions expert Jenzen-Jones said. “Somewhere in the target cycle, an intelligence failure meant that the target set wasn’t updated, or a decision was made later in the cycle that resulted in the wrong target being hit.”

According to CNN, US officials have neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. When asked for comment, the US Defense Department referred CNN to Central Command.

CENTCOM told CNN that “it would be inappropriate to comment given the incident is under investigation.”

CENTCOM had previously said it was “aware of reports concerning civilian harm resulting from ongoing military operations” and was “looking into them.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that an investigation had been launched, the report added.

While the probe is ongoing and a conclusion has not yet been reached, CNN cited a Reuters report on Friday saying US military investigators believe it is likely that American forces were responsible for the strike on the school.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Iranian President held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Representative Joe Wilson criticised Putin, alleging that Russia provided intelligence to Iran. In a post on X, he said, “War criminal Putin is killing Americans by providing Iran intel. Russia must be held accountable for mass chaos and death.”

These developments come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US–Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries.