Iran Embassy Denies Claims of USD 2 Mn Fee on Vessels in Hormuz

New Delhi: The Embassy of Iran in India has officially dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran is imposing a levy of USD 2 million on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. In a post on X, the mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations. "In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasized that such claims are unfounded," the Embassy noted.

The diplomatic intervention follows various media reports which attributed comments to Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, suggesting that merchant vessels were being charged USD 2 million for safe passage through the "conflict-hit Hormuz.

"However, the government has denied these reports, asserting that the legislator's remarks were not sanctioned by the state. "The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement further clarified.

This development occurs against a backdrop of severe regional instability, as Tehran recently threatened to "completely" close the Strait of Hormuz. The warning was issued after US President Donald Trump set a "48-hour deadline" on Saturday for the reopening of the strait, specifically threatening to target Iranian energy infrastructure.The Iranian government responded by stating that the vital maritime artery for global oil and gas transport would be "completely closed" immediately if the US administration acts on the ultimatum to attack its power plants.

The tension was further inflamed by President Trump's declaration that a failure to open the strait would result in the US military destroying Iran's "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"In a direct counter-ultimatum, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X that any strike against the nation's infrastructure would trigger a massive response. Qalibaf warned that if Iran's power plants are targeted, vital facilities across the region, including energy and desalination facilities, would be viewed as legitimate targets and subsequently "irreversibly destroyed."