Iran Crisis: Over 1,300 Killed, 100,000 Displaced

Tehran: The humanitarian crisis in Iran has reached a critical stage as hostilities continue, with rising casualties and large-scale displacement reported across the country.

More than a week into the conflict, the humanitarian toll continues to grow. According to Al Jazeera, the scale of devastation is mounting, with official figures showing that more than 1,300 people have been killed since the violence began.

The intensification of fighting has also forced mass displacement. Around 100,000 people have fled their homes in search of safety, overwhelming relief efforts. The UN Refugee Agency has reported a surge in urgent calls for assistance to support those affected.

Amid the worsening humanitarian situation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Israeli Air Force carried out targeted strikes on several Iranian military assets in Tehran.

In a post on X, the military said it struck several fuel storage complexes belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital.

The IDF said the operation was guided by intelligence and targeted sites used to distribute fuel to multiple Iranian military entities.

According to the military, the strike significantly damaged what it described as the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime. An accompanying graphic highlighted a fuel storage facility in Tehran used by Iranian military forces.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the United States had eliminated much of Iran’s leadership and described the actions as removing a major “cancer” from the world.

When asked whether the United States was responsible for bombing an elementary girls’ school in Iran, Trump denied the allegation and instead blamed Iran, citing what he called the inaccuracy of Iranian weapons.

Speaking aboard Air Force One while travelling to Miami, Trump said the war was progressing strongly for the United States.

“We’re winning the war by a lot. We’ve decimated their whole evil empire. It’ll continue, I’m sure, for a little while. The war itself is going unbelievably,” he said.

Trump also detailed what he claimed were major military losses for Iran, stating that US actions had destroyed much of Iran’s navy, air force, missile systems and drone capabilities.

Despite the strong rhetoric, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said a diplomatic agreement with Iran could still be possible.

“I think there is. I think that’s going to be up to the President,” Witkoff said, adding that Iran had previously rejected diplomatic concessions during negotiations.

The escalation has triggered international concern, particularly in the United Kingdom. British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat said many countries were worried about the expanding conflict across the Gulf region.

He noted that the crisis affects several countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Tugendhat also highlighted the potential economic impact, warning that rising energy prices could affect families and economies worldwide.

The conflict escalated after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 inside Iran reportedly killed the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with other senior figures.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting US assets and regional allies, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and raising risks for civilians and expatriates across the region.