Iran Claims 'Israeli Skies are Defenceless' After Dimona Attack

Tehran: Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force, said on Saturday (local time) that Iran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories. Moosavi said that the upcoming waves of attacks in those skies would leave the US and Israel 'dumbfounded'. In a post on X, Moosavi said, "From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours."

Meanwhile, Speaker of Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said that if Israeli skies are defenceless. In a post on X, he said, "If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, it is operationally a sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israel's skies are defenseless. As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-designed plans. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation."

Al Jazeera said that the Israeli air force will investigate how Israeli defences failed to intercept a ballistic missile that made a direct impact in the southern city of Arad. It further said that Israeli media, citing the Israeli military, said there were two failed interception attempts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held talks with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan and conveyed his prayers for those injured. Israeli Foreign Ministry said that over 100 people, including children, were injured in the attack. In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

Yair Maayan, the mayor of Arad in southern Israel, said that about 150 families were evacuated from the neighborhood that was hit, as per Al Jazeera.