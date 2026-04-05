Iran Claims Destroying Several US Aircraft During Pilot Rescue Mission
Iran said the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane as well as two Black Hawk helicopters
Several aircraft were destroyed during the U.S. mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday according to Tasnim news agency.
"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy aircraft were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an American C-130 plane had been downed in the south of Isfahan.
The spokesperson of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, said the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane as well as two Black Hawk helicopters.
Earlier on Sunday, Iran's army also said they had downed an Israeli drone in the same province.
( Source : Reuters )
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