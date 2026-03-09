Iran Bombs Tel Aviv in Latest Military Operation

Fifteen explosions were reported across Tel Aviv after Iranian ballistic missiles carrying cluster warheads targeted Israeli locations. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack involved Khorramshahr, Fattah and Khaibar missiles along with strategic drones aimed at military targets linked to Israel and US forces.

Air raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv, Haifa and several central regions as defence systems attempted interceptions. Missile fragments reportedly struck a residential building, leaving heavy damage and injuries. Rescue teams searched through debris while residents rushed to shelters as the Iran–Israel conflict continues to intensify.

Rescue teams searched through debris while residents were running towards shelter. Footage going viral on social media, showcased damaged vehicles, streets, and severe loss public property and lives. These recent strikes by Iran, happened after the Iranian regime had announced it’s 30th wave of military campaign, known as, ‘Operation True Promise-4’ .





This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.



