Tehran: Iran has allowed two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in the Middle East region, Reuters reported, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reuters, citing two sources and shipping data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, further reported that a crude oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabia’s oil is expected to arrive in India on Saturday after transiting the Strait of Hormuz around March 1.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil, claiming Washington was now “begging” countries across the globe, including India, to purchase Russian crude despite earlier pressure to stop such imports.