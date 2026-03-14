Iran Allows Two India-Flagged LPG Carriers to Cross Hormuz
Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that Tehran would provide safe passage to vessels bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz
Tehran: Iran has allowed two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in the Middle East region, Reuters reported, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Reuters, citing two sources and shipping data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, further reported that a crude oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabia’s oil is expected to arrive in India on Saturday after transiting the Strait of Hormuz around March 1.
Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil, claiming Washington was now “begging” countries across the globe, including India, to purchase Russian crude despite earlier pressure to stop such imports.
In a post on X, Araghchi said, “The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—including India—to buy Russian crude.”
The Iranian foreign minister also criticised European countries for backing what he called an “illegal war” against Iran, claiming they expected American support against Russia in return.
“Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic,” he said.
Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that Tehran would provide safe passage to vessels bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Fathali said the decision reflects the longstanding friendship and shared interests between the two countries.
Answering a question on whether Iran would allow Indian-bound ships safe transit through the Strait, he said, “Yes. Because India and Iran are friends. We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests and a common fate.”
He emphasised the mutual responsibility between the two nations, adding, “Suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. For this reason, the government of India helps us, and we should help the government of India because we have a common fate and common interest.”