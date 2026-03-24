Iran Agreed Not to Have Nuclear Weapons: Donald Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran has agreed not to possess a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable, Trump said, “We are now having really good discussions. They started last night, a little bit the night before that. I think they're very good. They want peace. They've agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon. But we'll see. Hopefully, we can make a deal that's good for all of us, including the Middle Eastern allies that have been very good to us, including Israel, which has been a great partner in this fight. But we'll see what happens. I think there's a very good chance we're going to end up in a deal.”

“As I announced earlier, based on preliminary conversations between the United States and Iran over the past two days, I've directed the Department of War to temporarily postpone planned strikes against major energy and electricity targets in Iran...to determine whether a broader agreement can be reached,” Trump said on Operation Epic Fury.

Trump continued, “Now, Iran has one more opportunity to end its threats to America and our allies, and we hope they take it. Either way, America and the entire world will soon be much safer.”

He also said that they have annihilated Iran’s defence industrial base, eliminating its Navy.

“We've annihilated their defence industrial base, eliminating their Navy. We eliminated their Air Force. We eliminated all of their air defence. Everything. We eliminated their leaders. Then the second set, 88 people, met to pick a new leader. And they're now extinguished. And then they're meeting again. But now nobody wants to be the leader. It's one of the few political jobs that nobody wants anywhere in the world. Nobody wants it,” he said.

Trump further said that they were systematically dismantling the regime's ability to threaten America.

“It's a very dangerous job. My job is dangerous, too, but their job is worse. In other words, we're systematically dismantling the regime's ability to threaten America. They're not threatening us anymore. As Commander-in-Chief, it's my sacred responsibility to protect our country from all threats,” he said.

However, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump, rejecting the latter's claims regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, asserting that no such talks have taken place.

Ghalibaf rejected the US President's claims, stating that the remarks were made to “manipulate the financial and oil markets,” which have seen much disruption amid the conflict.