If You Kill Americans, We will Hunt You Down: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Washington, DC: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a stern warning on social media, threatening lethal consequences for anyone targeting American citizens.

“If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you,” Hegseth said.

The warning, shared by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, underscored the administration’s uncompromising stance on national security.

"If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation and we will kill you." - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/l0jkXxI74y

The message was accompanied by a 21-second video clip showing unclassified footage of vehicles and structures being bombed and destroyed by US forces during recent military operations.

Hegseth’s remarks align with claims made by US President Donald Trump, who on Saturday said the United States had effectively neutralised much of Iran’s leadership during the ongoing conflict.