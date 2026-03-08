 Top
Home » World » Asia » West Asia

If You Kill Americans, We will Hunt You Down: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

West Asia
8 March 2026 12:49 PM IST

The message was accompanied by a 21-second video clip showing unclassified footage of vehicles and structures being bombed and destroyed by US forces during recent military operations

If You Kill Americans, We will Hunt You Down: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
x
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Octavio JONES / AFP)

Washington, DC: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a stern warning on social media, threatening lethal consequences for anyone targeting American citizens.

The warning, shared by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, underscored the administration’s uncompromising stance on national security.

“If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you,” Hegseth said.


The message was accompanied by a 21-second video clip showing unclassified footage of vehicles and structures being bombed and destroyed by US forces during recent military operations.

Hegseth’s remarks align with claims made by US President Donald Trump, who on Saturday said the United States had effectively neutralised much of Iran’s leadership during the ongoing conflict.


( Source : ANI )
West Asia Crisis West Asia tensions Pete Hegseth Donald Trump israel-iran war 
United States 
ANI
About the AuthorANI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X