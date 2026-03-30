IAEA Confirms Damage to Iran's Khondab Nuclear Site After Israeli Strike

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran’s Khondab Heavy Water Plant has suffered severe damage and is no longer operational following Israeli strikes amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The agency said its assessment was based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and technical knowledge of the facility. The plant is located near Arak in central Iran.

According to the IAEA, the installation contained no declared nuclear material. However, it has long been a focus of international concern due to its potential role in nuclear development.

The Khondab facility, also known as the Arak Nuclear Complex, produces heavy water used in certain types of nuclear reactors.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it carried out the strike, describing the site as a key component of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The Israeli Air Force reportedly targeted the facility based on intelligence inputs.

The IDF stated that the plant could support reactors capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium and alleged that Iran had not fully met commitments to modify the reactor under international agreements.

It also claimed that reconstruction efforts at the site had been detected after previous strikes. The operation was part of a broader mission referred to as “Rising Lion.”

The developments come amid rising regional tensions and continued scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear programme and Israel’s efforts to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons capabilities.