G7 Condemns Iran Attacks on Neighbours, Urges Immediate Halt

Ottawa [Canada]: Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—along with the High Representative of the European Union, on Saturday (local time) strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on its neighbouring countries.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed support for regional partners facing what they described as “unjustifiable attacks” by Iran and its proxies. “We express support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies,” the statement said.

The condemnation, the statement noted, aligns with UNSC Resolution 2817. The G7 ministers denounced attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq.

They warned that Iran’s actions pose a serious threat to both regional and global security and called for the “immediate and unconditional cessation” of all such attacks.

The statement also stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, along with ensuring the safety of global supply chains and the stability of energy markets. The G7 reaffirmed readiness to take necessary measures, including coordinated energy stockpile releases, as previously decided by International Energy Agency members on March 11.

Reiterating long-standing concerns, the G7 stated that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. It also urged Iran to halt its ballistic missile programme, end destabilising activities worldwide, and stop internal repression.

The ministers affirmed the right of countries affected by Iran’s actions to defend themselves and protect their citizens, while reiterating support for their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Additionally, the statement condemned attacks in Iraq by Iran and its affiliated militias, particularly those targeting diplomatic missions, energy infrastructure in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and U.S. and Counter-ISIS coalition forces.

The statement follows remarks by the Israeli Defense Forces earlier in the day, warning that cities such as Paris, Berlin, and Rome could be potential future targets after recent Iranian strikes on U.S. and UK bases located over 4,000 kilometres away.