Façade Of A Tower In Dubai Marina Hit By Debris Of Intercepted Projectile

Dubai: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said debris from a successfully intercepted projectile caused a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, but officials contained the situation and reported no injuries, according to the Dubai media office.

US President Donald Trump said America will consider striking areas and groups of people in Iran that were not previously considered targets. “Today Iran will be hit very hard!” Trump said in a social media post in the early hours of Saturday, as the US and Israel bombarded Tehran and other cities for an eighth day. The attacks will continue “until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”Meanwhile, Tehran made an unusual apology to neighbouring states. "I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran’s actions,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, urging them not to join US-Israeli attacks on Iran.He dismissed Donald Trump's demand for Iran's unconditional surrender as "a dream", but said its temporary leadership council had agreed to suspend attacks on nearby states unless strikes on Iran originated from their territory. — Agencies