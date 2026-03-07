Emirates Airlines Cancels All Flights to and from Dubai
Passengers at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, heard a boom while sheltering in train tunnels at the massive facility
Dubai: Long-haul carrier Emirates on Saturday said that "'all flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice" after an Iranian attack earlier in the morning.
Emirates has been trying to get its sprawling travel network up and running after several days of halting flights over the war.
( Source : AP )
