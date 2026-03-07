Emirates Airlines Cancels All Flights to and from Dubai

 Top
7 March 2026 1:36 PM IST

Passengers at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, heard a boom while sheltering in train tunnels at the massive facility

Emirates Airlines crew members (AFP)

Dubai: Long-haul carrier Emirates on Saturday said that "'all flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice" after an Iranian attack earlier in the morning.

Passengers at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, heard a boom while sheltering in train tunnels at the massive facility.
Emirates has been trying to get its sprawling travel network up and running after several days of halting flights over the war.


