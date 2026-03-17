Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

Fujairah: A fire erupted within the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone strike at the facility, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing the local government's media office. The incident occurred at the energy site located about 150 km east of Dubai.

Despite the targeted nature of the attack, authorities confirmed that there were “no casualties” as a result of the strike. In response, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the area and remain on-site dealing with the incident to contain the situation at the key regional energy hub.

Reporting on the response efforts, Gulf News said Civil Defence teams in the emirate began operations as soon as the alarm was raised. Specialist crews are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further across the facility.

As authorities in Fujairah continue to monitor developments, residents have been urged not to circulate rumours about the incident on social media. Officials advised the public to rely only on information from official sources.

The impact of the regional tensions on maritime trade was also highlighted in a press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The ministry said an Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, sailed safely from the Fujairah Single Point Mooring after the oil terminal was attacked earlier while it was loading crude.

“On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (Sunday), carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe,” the statement said.

The ministry added that measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. Authorities are coordinating with shipping agencies and industry stakeholders to maintain smooth maritime operations.

Officials also confirmed that there have been no incidents involving Indian seafarers in the past 24 hours and that all Indian crew members in the region remain safe.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14 and are currently on passage to India. The vessels are scheduled to reach Mundra Port on March 16 and Kandla Port on March 17 respectively.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region and are being monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping.

Authorities have also been responding to queries from seafarers and their families. Since the activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, officials have handled 2,995 phone calls and more than 5,357 emails seeking information and assistance.

The statement added that hundreds of Indian seafarers have already been repatriated from the Gulf region. So far, 276 Indian seafarers have been safely brought back, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations.

Ports across India are also closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations amid the evolving maritime situation. The ministry said it continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, shipping companies and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers while maintaining uninterrupted maritime trade and port operations.