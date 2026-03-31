Dalai Lama Backs Pope’s Call for Dialogue on West Asia

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday echoed Pope Leo XIV’s appeal for peace amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, the Dalai Lama said that all religions preach tolerance and peace, and that violence is universally condemned.

"I wholeheartedly endorse the powerful appeal for peace made by the Holy Father, Pope Leo, during his Palm Sunday Mass. His call for the laying down of arms and the renunciation of violence resonated profoundly with me, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach," he said.

"Indeed, whether we look to Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Judaism or any of the world's great spiritual traditions, the message is fundamentally the same: love, compassion, tolerance, and self-discipline. Violence finds no true home in any of these teachings. History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace," he added.

He further said that resolutions to conflicts must be rooted in dialogue.

"An enduring resolution to conflict, including the ones we see in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine, must be rooted in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect -- approached with the understanding that, at the deepest level, we are all brothers and sisters. I urge for and pray that the violence and conflicts may soon come to an end," he said.

In a Palm Sunday ceremony marking the beginning of Holy Week, Pope Leo XIV said God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war but rejects them," as quoted by CNN.

When asked to comment on the Pope's statement, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that there is nothing wrong with leaders calling for prayer during difficult times.

"Our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago on Judeo-Christian values. We've seen presidents, leaders of the Department of War, and our troops turn to prayer during the most turbulent times in our nation's history. I don't think there's anything wrong with our military leaders or the president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those serving overseas. In fact, I think it's a very noble thing to do," she said.