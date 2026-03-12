 Top
Brent Crude Oil Tops $100 a Barrel as Iran Attacks Shipping

12 March 2026 9:32 AM IST

Oil prices shot more than 9% higher as supply concerns worsened with Iranian attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz

A fuel tanker passes the Mobil fuel distribution centre in the Melbourne suburb of Yarraville as the demands and prices of petrol and diesel soar due to the Middle East conflict. (William WEST / AFP)

BANGKOK: The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, topped $100 a barrel early Thursday, just days after it spiked near $120.

Oil prices shot more than 9% higher as supply concerns worsened with Iranian attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped to about $95 a barrel.
The latest attacks marked an escalation in Iran’s campaign aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end the war that started 12 days ago. But there were no signs that the conflict was subsiding.
( Source : AP )
AP

