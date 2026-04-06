Ahead of Trump's Tuesday Deadline, Iran Calls US 15-point Peace Plan Extremely Ambitious And Illogical

Tehran [Iran]: Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's much awaited news conference on the Iran war, the Iranian side has once again hardened its position. According to a report by Iran International, Iran has not been favourable to the US 15-point plan, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling the peace talks plan "extremely ambitious and illogical".Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to Iran International.

Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations could not take place under threats, warning that US threats to target infrastructure would amount to war crimes. He added that Iran's focus remained on defending the country amid ongoing attacks, while diplomacy continued alongside military efforts, as reported by Iran International.

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have received another plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters. As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, noting a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

"All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding that the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, which as per the Reuters report, is the sole communication channel in the talks. According to the report, the proposal would see a ceasefire to take effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15-20 days to finalise a broader settlement. The deal, tentatively dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad, Reuters noted.

While there was no immediate response from the American and Iranian officials, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined to comment.These critical developments point to perhaps another escalation in the volatile situation in West Asia. Trump's Tuesday deadline looms ahead but the Iranian side shows no sign of backing down even as multiple nations attempt to broker some sort of peace.