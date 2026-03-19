Abu Dhabi Closes Gas Facility Due to Falling Missile Debris

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has shut down operations at a gas facility due to falling debris from missile interceptions, the Emirati capital's media office said on Thursday.

"Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and at the Bab (oil) field caused by falling debris from the successful interception of missiles," Abu Dhabi's media office posted on X.

"The gas facilities have been shut down," it said, adding no injuries had been reported.

The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry expressed "strong condemnation" of the attack, which it blamed on Iran.

"These attacks constitute a serious escalation and a violation of the principles of international law," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Iran warned on Wednesday that it would destroy Gulf nations' oil and gas industries, which it considers American interests, if its own energy sector is harmed again following a strike on its South Pars field, the world's largest gas reserve.