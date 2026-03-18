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6 Killed, 24 Wounded in Israeli Strikes on Beirut

West Asia
18 March 2026 7:20 AM IST

Human remains were also recovered from the site and their identities will be determined after DNA testing, the ministry statement said

6 Killed, 24 Wounded in Israeli Strikes on Beirut
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Firefighters work at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut (AFP)

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry said that two Israeli strikes on central Beirut early Wednesday killed at least six people and wounded 24 others, noting the toll was preliminary.

"Human remains were also recovered from the site and their identities will be determined after DNA testing," the ministry statement said.


( Source : AFP )
Israel Lebanon tensions Beirut Strike six killed West Asia tensions 
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