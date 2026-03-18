6 Killed, 24 Wounded in Israeli Strikes on Beirut
Human remains were also recovered from the site and their identities will be determined after DNA testing, the ministry statement said
BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry said that two Israeli strikes on central Beirut early Wednesday killed at least six people and wounded 24 others, noting the toll was preliminary.
"Human remains were also recovered from the site and their identities will be determined after DNA testing," the ministry statement said.
( Source : AFP )
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