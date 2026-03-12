177 Indians Leave Lebanon, Over 500 Exit Qatar Amid West Asia Conflict

Beirut: India has stepped up assistance to its citizens in West Asia as escalating regional tensions continue to disrupt travel and safety conditions, with dozens of Indians repatriated from Lebanon and hundreds departing from Qatar on commercial flights.

According to the Embassy of India in Beirut, the first batch of 177 Indian nationals was repatriated to New Delhi on a charter flight arranged by their employer on Wednesday.

The group was seen off at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport by India’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh.

In a post on X, the mission said, “The first batch of 177 Indian nationals, being repatriated to Delhi in a charter flight arranged by their Company, was seen off by Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh at Beirut International Airport today. The Embassy of India in Beirut stands committed to extending the best possible assistance to Indian nationals in Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Qatar said more than 500 Indians who had been stranded in Qatar travelled to India on Qatar Airways flights on March 11.

The passengers departed for destinations including New Delhi and Mumbai.

The embassy added that Qatar Airways is scheduled to operate two additional flights to India on March 12, one each to New Delhi and Mumbai, to facilitate further travel.

In a post on X, Indian authorities also issued an advisory urging members of the Indian community to remain cautious and follow official instructions.

The embassy said its three 24/7 helplines remain operational to assist Indian nationals with queries or emergencies.

Officials further said the mission has been prioritising urgent passport services due to the current situation, keeping its consular section open throughout the week and issuing Tatkal passports within one to two days.

The advisory also urged residents to take official alerts seriously and avoid approaching unidentified objects, debris or fragments, asking them to immediately report such items by contacting emergency services.

Earlier, India expressed concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping in the ongoing West Asia conflict following missile strikes on a Thai-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken note of reports about the attack on the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree while it was sailing through the strait.

According to the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the vessel, operated by Precious Shipping, had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla Port when it came under attack around 10 in the morning.

The ministry reiterated India’s position that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian maritime traffic must be avoided, particularly given the risks posed to crew members and global trade routes.