LIVE: Trump Warns Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Mines

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) issued a sharply worded statement against Iran, urging the country not to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz and warning of severe military consequences if any such mines are not removed. The remarks were made in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said that if Iran had deployed mines in the Strait of Hormuz, they should be removed immediately. He warned that if mines were placed and not removed promptly, the military consequences for Iran would reach “a level never seen before.” However, he added that removing any mines would be a “giant step in the right direction.”

The US President also said that the United States is using the same technology and missile capabilities previously deployed against drug traffickers to eliminate any vessel attempting to lay mines in the strategic waterway. He warned that any such boats or ships would be dealt with “quickly and violently.”

In another post on Truth Social shortly afterward, Trump said that US forces had already struck and destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying boats or ships, with more actions expected.

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command posted a video on X (Twitter) stating that US forces are working to degrade Iran’s ability to project power at sea and interfere with international shipping. The command said Iranian forces have for years threatened freedom of navigation in waters critical to global security and economic stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a press briefing, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said the United States has not ruled out sending ground troops into Iran. She added that military operations in the country would end once the objectives of the operation named Operation Epic Fury are achieved.

The developments come amid an escalating security crisis in West Asia, with the conflict expanding beyond Iran. Iranian retaliatory strikes using missiles and drones have reportedly targeted US military bases, embassies, and civilian and energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The conflict has also disrupted global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes.