Welkkin Central Garden Illuminates With 11,000 Diyas For Grand Deep Utsav — Featuring Ram Mandir Darshan & Special Aarti Celebration

21 Oct 2025 10:38 PM IST

The entire Welkkin community comes together to light a breathtaking 11,000 diyas — including water diyas, oil diyas, and battery diyas — filling the garden with divine radiance and festive joy.

Chandu Bhai Patel- President Welkkin Park Resident Welfare Association, Minal Vakharia - Secretary, Prakash Gulbani - Vice President, Suresh Gupta - Treasurer, Purshotam Jhawar, Rajendra Balasu, Sandeep Sha & Others at Grand Deep Utsav Celebration Organized by Welkkin Park Residents Welfare Association at Welkkin Park, Begumpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday.—Image By Arrangement

Hyderabad: The Welkkin Park Resident Welfare Association proudly hosts a grand Deep Utsav Celebration at Welkkin Central Garden this Diwali, symbolizing unity, devotion, and the festival of lights in its truest spirit.

The entire Welkkin community comes together to light a breathtaking 11,000 diyas — including water diyas, oil diyas, and battery diyas — filling the garden with divine radiance and festive joy.

At the heart of the celebration stands the beautifully created Ram Mandir at Welkkin Park, where residents gather for a Special Aarti in devotion to Lord Ram. Each resident lights at least five diyas, provided by the management, as a collective offering of light, faith, and prosperity.

Mr. Chandu Bhai Patel, President, Welkkin Park Resident Welfare Association, says “This Deep Utsav reflects our unity, devotion, and celebration of light. The Ram Mandir and the 11,000 diyas bring divine energy and happiness to our entire community.”

Mr. Minal Vakharia, Secretary , added “The Ram Mandir Aarti and the glowing diyas create an unforgettable spiritual experience. It’s heartwarming to see every resident participate with devotion and joy.”

Mr. Prakash Gulbani, Vice President, shares “Deep Utsav at Welkkin represents togetherness, harmony, and shared celebration. The collective spirit of residents makes this festival truly special.”

The evening continues with refreshments and community festivities, transforming Welkkin Central Garden into a radiant haven of devotion, light, and happiness.

Welkkin Park Resident Welfare Association (2025–2027) Committee Members:

Mr. Chandu Bhai Patel – President

Mr. Prakash Gulbani – Vice President

Ms. Minal Vakharia – Secretary

Mr. Suresh Gupta – Treasurer

Mr. Purshotam Jhawar – Committee Member

Mr. Rajendar Balasu – Committee Member

Mr. Sandeep Sha – Committee Member

The Welkkin Park community celebrates Deep Utsav 2025 with devotion, 11,000 glowing diyas, and the blessings of Lord Ram at Welkkin Central Garden.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
