Welfare Initiatives Declined In 10 Years BRS Rule: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that in the 10 years under the BRS regime following Telangana's formation, the state saw little progress across sectors. Welfare initiatives had declined, and public debt had increased tenfold when the BRS was in power. Since the Congress government came to power a year and a half ago, it was addressing the financial crisis while giving equal priority to development and welfare, along with fulfilling promises made to the people. He was speaking at a Telangana Formation Day celebration at Warangal Fort in Hanamkonda on Monday, after unfurling the National Flag. He also honoured the families of Telangana martyrs by presenting them with shawls as a mark of respect. Srinivas Reddy said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the people's government was striving to position Telangana as a national and global leader through its 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. This comprehensive roadmap outlines strategic goals across economic, social, and administrative sectors to ensure the state's all-round development. Unlike in any other state, the Congress government, within eight months of taking office, has waived farm loans amounting to `20,617 crore, benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers. The government introduced the Bhu Bharati Act with the aim of making Telangana free from land disputes, in line with the aspirations of its people. The Act is designed to streamline land ownership records, ensure legal assurance to landowners, and provide a long-term resolution to land-related issues across the state. The minister said the government is implementing schemes like the Indiramma housing scheme and the fine rice scheme to ensure the poor can live with dignity and have access to nutritious food. He also highlighted various welfare programmes and development initiatives launched by the Congress government to uplift all sections of society across the state. Elsewhere, Srinivas Reddy said the state will clear a second round of Indiramma housing sanctions immediately after construction of first-phase homes is complete, assuring that “every eligible family will be covered.”