Temba Bavuma maintained unbeaten captaincy record winning 8 of the 9 Tests while managing a draw in one
The 282-run chase by the Bavuma-led side is the fifth highest for the Proteas and second highest at Lord's
Aiden Markram's emerged as the only South African batter to score a century in ICC Finals and with 3 tons in fourth inning he stands next only to Graeme Smith (4)
With 8th consecutive Test win, South Africa registered their second best winning streak
The 8-Test wins in-a-row is the best in WTC cycles, Surpassing India and New Zealand who won seven consecutive games