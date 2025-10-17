World Bread Day: Celebrating Classic Loaves of Comfort
Garlic Naan (India)
Soft, buttery, and flavorful, perfect with curries or eaten plain.
Sourdough (Egypt)
Tangy, crusty, and naturally fermented, a timeless and trendy bread.
Croissant (France)
Flaky, golden, and buttery, ideal with a cup of coffee.
Focaccia (Italy)
Flat, chewy, and olive-oil-rich, often topped with herbs or tomatoes.
Pita Bread (Middle East)
Soft, round, and pocketed, perfect for wraps or fillings.
Bagel (Poland)
Dense, chewy, and shiny, a global breakfast and comfort food.
Milk Bread (Japan)
Sweet, soft, and fluffy, great for sandwiches or toast.
Bungeoppang (Korea)
Fish-shaped, crisp outside with sweet or custard-filled inside.
Tortilla (Mexico)
Thin, versatile, and essential for tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.