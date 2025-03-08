Women Innovators Who Changed the World: From Medicine to Essentials
Asima Chatterjee: India
Pioneered Ayurvedic medicine research, particularly in cancer and epilepsy treatment (Ayush 56).
Hedy Lamarr: Austria
Co-invented frequency-hopping spread spectrum technology, a precursor to modern wireless communication.
Ruth Graves Wakefield: USA
Invented the chocolate chip cookie, accidentally creating one of the most popular desserts.
Mary Anderson: USA
Patented the windshield wiper, revolutionizing automotive safety and convenience.
Patricia Bath: USA
Developed laser cataract surgery, improving precision in eye treatments.
Letitia Geer: USA
Invented the one-handed syringe, significantly improving medical procedures.
Marie Van Brittan Brown: USA
Created the modern home security system, laying the foundation for today’s surveillance technology.
Martha Coston: USA
Developed an emergency flare system still used in maritime safety.
Elizebeth Lizzie Maggie: USA
Invented the game Monopoly, which became a global cultural phenomenon.