Winter Care Tips for Dogs: Keep Them Warm, Healthy
Warm shelters
If your dog stays outdoors, ensure the doghouse is insulated, elevated, and windproof. Indoor pets should have a warm bed.
Protect their paws
Cold weather can crack paw pads, so use booties, clean paws after walks, and apply paw balm.
Cover them
Short-haired and senior dogs may need sweaters or jackets. Extra blankets at night help keep them warm.
Include more protein
Add a small protein boost and healthy fats to meals to help maintain warmth, but consult a vet before major diet changes.
Identify cold-related health issues
Watch for signs like shivering, coughing, runny nose, weakness, or stiff joints. Seek veterinary care if symptoms appear.