Meet Harmanpreet Kaur: the fearless captain of India's Women's cricket Revolution
Yesterday, India won their first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup! Led by Harmanpreet Kaur — a moment for the history book
Born in Moga, Punjab (1989), Harmanpreet started her cricket dream at the Gian Jyoti Academy
She made her debut in 2009 against Pakistan, and She first captained India in 2013, showing bold leadership and fearless energy
She is the first Indian (male or female) to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (2016) and England’s Kia Super League (2017)
Kaur has 8,000+ international runs, and is the first Indian to hit a T20I century
She has led India to first ODI series win in England (2022), and Test win vs Australia (2023)
Kaur was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2017, and Padma Shri in 2018 for her incredible contribution to Indian cricket
From T20 World Cup finals (2020) to WPL glory with Mumbai Indians, she’s done it all
With the 2025 World Cup win, Harmanpreet Kaur leads India into a new dawn of women’s cricket