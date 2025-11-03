Meet Deepti Sharma: India's star, all-rounder, and record-breaker
Yesterday, India lifted the Women’s Cricket World Cup, and Deepti was crowned Player of the Tournament for her incredible 55-wicket haul
Born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (1997), Deepti’s cricket journey began at just 9-years-old, by chasing her brother to practice sessions every day
At just 9, she hit the stumps from 50 metres, catching the eye of national selector Hemlata Kala, a moment that changed her life.
Sharma made her International debut in 2014 against South Africa and, in 2016, became India’s youngest to take a five-wicket ODI haul
Offspinner and batter, Deepti shines in both bowling and batting with her spin, skills, and precision
In 2017, Deepti scored 188 against Ireland, sharing a 320-run opening stand with Punam Raut — a world record
Deepti joined England’s Western Storm (Kia Super League) in 2019 and shone for UP Warriorz in 2024, taking a hat-trick and winning MVP
Deepti won the Arjuna Award in 2020 and in 2025 became the first cricketer to score 200+ runs and take 20+ wickets in a single World Cup.
From a young girl in Agra to a World Cup champion, Deepti Sharma is redefining women’s cricket